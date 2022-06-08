We are in talks with Tyler Perry’s team to build a studio in Ghana – Mark Okraku-Mantey

- Advertisement -

Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has disclosed that his Ministry is engaging a team at the Tyler Perry Studios on the possibility of building a film studio in Ghana.

This comes after the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) CEO, Yofi Grant, led a delegation from Ghana to visit and tour Tyler Perry Studios in the United States of America.

Speaking on Showbiz A to Z, on Saturday, Mr. Okraku-Mantey explained that the visit was part of the GIPC’s road shows to promote Ghana.

He stated that alongside the Ministry of Tourism, the GIPC team engaged a team from the camp of Tyler Perry to consider Ghana in their next line of action.

“We are pitching to the Tyler Perry team to consider Ghana if they have to build a studio outside the USA, that is the conversation now. The business development manager met the team and because of this conversation, she is coming to Ghana next month,” the Deputy Minister disclosed.

Tyler Perry is one of the most revered and richest movie producers and directors in the world.

He has a studio called The Tyler Perry Studios, which is worth US$280 million.

According to TylerPerryStudios.com, the major motion picture studio is one of the largest production facilities in America which showcases 40 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of greenspace and a diverse backlot.