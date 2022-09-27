- Advertisement -

Over the weekends, two of Ghana’s most controversial figures, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Dr UN took over social media trends with their alleged fake wedding.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah was the first to break the pinned fake wedding on the internet after sharing pictures of herself dressed in a bridal gown with a white veil covering her head.

The other lovely photos also showed Joyce and Dr UN in all loved poses to tell the whole world they’re the latest couple in town.

READ ALSO: Critics drop negative comments about Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s reported marriage

Amidst the trending rumours on the local digital space that the wedding is fake, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Dr UN have broken since for the first time after their union during an interview with Zionfelix.

As strongly acclaimed by Joyce and Dr UN, their wedding is not fake, it is genuine like a natural blonde, with no dye involved.

In the course interview, Joyce who was very loud and happy throughout the interview also argued that her wedding with Dr UN will put Ghana on the map because they are the most sensible couple in the country at the moment.

The newlyweds continued that now that they’ve teamed up, Ghanaians should expect more from them because they are now going to put Ghana on the map with their combined intelligence.

Meanwhile, Dr UN surprised Joyce Dzidzor Mensah with a customised V8 yesterday.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Dr UN reportedly weds Joyce Dzidzor Mensah