We Are Tired And Fed Up, We Need Change- Mzbel Urges Ghanaians To Vote Against NPP

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian musician, Mzbel has urged Ghanaians to vote for the former president who doubles as the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking before the voters, Mzbel advised them to vote massively for change, claiming the sitting government has nothing to offer.

This comes, after the musician, the former president among other NDC bigwigs visited Kasoa to present their intentions to them.

According to her, the people of Kosoa are not lazy, however, due to lack of jobs, the NPP makes it look like they are lazy and not ready to do anything to better their lives.

She noted that Ghanaians are tired and fed up with the NPP party, hence, they should vote for nothing but change, as their priority.

“Thank you for coming out in your numbers, from the starting point to the ending point. This shows that we are tired and fed up. We need change, and change is coming”, she said.

