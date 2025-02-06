type here...
We Cannot Feed Students At The Tertiary- Haruna Iddrisu Reveals Cancellation Of Feeding Nursing And Teacher Trainees

By Mzta Churchill

The minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed that plans are far advanced towards the cancelation of feeding nursing and teacher trainees.

The minister of education made the intentions known whilst addressing a meeting with the colleges of education in Ghana.

According to him, the government has a plan of canceling feeding teacher and nursing trainees.

The minister of education claims it makes no sense to feed students at the tertiary when the same money can be invested into something else.

He said, “There is no way you should be feeding a student at the tertiary level so we have to work out a transition from the allowance into an enhanced student loan for them to feed themselves.

He went on to add “But in the interim, they will still get the allowances. I cannot conceive of a student in a higher education institution being fed.”

