Fella Makafui, wife and baby mama of Ghanaian rapper, Medikal believes that it would be very difficult for Ghanaians and people around the globe to survive without social media.

The actress and businesswoman believes that apart from just bridging people across the globe together, entertainment among others that social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many others offer make it difficult for people to live without it.

According to her, “Without social media, I don’t think a lot of people would survive. I don’t think so, because the world we are in now is social media. Everyone has a phone, and everyone is on their phone 24/7”.

The once-upon-a-time musician is extremely optimistic that “In a few years, everything is just going to be on social media. The world is changing drastically, and we just have to move along with it”.

She sent a piece of advice to social media users, saying “People need to channel more energy into that and use that platform for business instead of other purposes. That’s what I use social media for”.