We can’t make music if we don’t vibe- Kidi on collaborating with Guru

KiDi has stated in an interview that a collaboration with Guru may not be possible right now.

In a conversation on Kastle Drive, KiDi explained that for collaboration to turn out great he has to be cordial with whoever he features.

KiDi pointed to the recent bad blood between Guru and his label mate Kuami Eugene and said that due to the seeming animosity that exist between both camps a feature may not be on the cards.

“Oh hmm this question you’ve asked about doing a song with Guru isn’t easy. You see as for doing a callobo with another artiste it is about allowing God to touch your heart to help the person,” he expressed.

Furthermore, KiDi added that, “Music is about vibe and aura. If I’m in a studio with another artiste doing a song at least the two of us should click. Music is very spiritual so before we collabo we must like each other. If we don’t like each other and we enter a studio to record a song there won’t be blessings following the song.”

The Spiritual hit crooner maintained that he is open to the opportunity of working with Guru in the future but won’t fret if it doesn’t happen either.

“So I will pray that if the opportunity comes that one day I will enter into a studio with Guru to record a song then so be it. If in the long run it doesn’t happen too then life moves on,” he concluded.