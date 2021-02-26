type here...
GhPage Entertainment We can't make music if we don't vibe- Kidi on collaborating with...
Entertainment

We can’t make music if we don’t vibe- Kidi on collaborating with Guru

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kidi and Kuami Eugene were once chasing me for a remix on Lapaz Toyota - Guru
Kidi-Guru-Kuami-Eugene
- Advertisement -

KiDi has stated in an interview that a collaboration with Guru may not be possible right now.

In a conversation on Kastle Drive, KiDi explained that for collaboration to turn out great he has to be cordial with whoever he features.

KiDi pointed to the recent bad blood between Guru and his label mate Kuami Eugene and said that due to the seeming animosity that exist between both camps a feature may not be on the cards.

“Oh hmm this question you’ve asked about doing a song with Guru isn’t easy. You see as for doing a callobo with another artiste it is about allowing God to touch your heart to help the person,” he expressed.

Furthermore, KiDi added that, “Music is about vibe and aura. If I’m in a studio with another artiste doing a song at least the two of us should click. Music is very spiritual so before we collabo we must like each other. If we don’t like each other and we enter a studio to record a song there won’t be blessings following the song.”

The Spiritual hit crooner maintained that he is open to the opportunity of working with Guru in the future but won’t fret if it doesn’t happen either.

“So I will pray that if the opportunity comes that one day I will enter into a studio with Guru to record a song then so be it. If in the long run it doesn’t happen too then life moves on,” he concluded.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, February 26, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
3.5mph
99 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News