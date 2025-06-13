We can’t stop dressing a de@d body to suit their occupation, if he was a weed smoker, we will dress him and make him smoke- undertaker reveals why

Undertaker Sister Ama has disclosed that undertakers in Ghana have no plans to say bye-bye to dressing de@d bodies to fit their occupations while they are alive.

Sister Ama disclosed this while he was speaking with Razak Ghana on Razak Ghana TV.

Sister Ama noted that it will be extremely difficult for undertakers in Ghana to stop dressing de@d bodies to fit their occupations while they are alive.

In buttressing her assertion, Sister stated that while many people see their actions from a myopic view, it has numerous advantages.

According to Sister Ama, more often than not, it is the family of the deceased that order the undertaker to dress the deceased to fit their occupations.

She went on to add that, apart from being ordered by the family of the deceased, dressing the dead body in such a manner gives them numerous works.

She noted that mourners and people who see their works give them more work because they see that as a fashion.