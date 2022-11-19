type here...
2022 WC: We could have done a better job – Samini trashes Black Stars’ official theme song

By Kweku Derrick
Samini
Ghanaian musician Samini has expressed strong disappointment in the official theme song chosen for the Ghana Black Stars’ campaign at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Reggae and Dancehall artiste, in a tweet on Saturday, November 19, 2022, noted that the song was one that was not fit to be a theme song for the tournament.

According to him, the lyrics of the song are very difficult to learn in a short span ahead of the world competition that starts about 24 hours from now.

Samini further indicated some other musicians including himself could have done a better job at composing a befitting song for the national team.

He wrote: “The new black starts song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm. A few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim is still for the boys. Go Ghana”.

The Ghana Football Association teamed up with award-winning Ghanaian singer, King Promise for the official Black Stars theme song titled “Black Stars (Bring Back The Love).”

    Source:GHPage

