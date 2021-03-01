- Advertisement -

Actress Yvonne Nelson has sent a message to the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to help improve the services of the health sector.

According to the mother of one, the public health sector is too bad but what the politicians are worried about is how to remain or stay in power for a long time.

She went on to explain that the health sector is so bad that instead of the government and politician to see to it well, they rather fly out of the country to seek medical attention.

She posted: “Our Health Sector isn’t their PRIORITY! Staying in power is! They run and leave the country when they get sick, don’t ask why! They don’t believe in the SYSTEM themselves. They don’t TRUST doctors in their country,” she fumed.

She also indicated that Ghanaians are getting angry with the government as their pleas have been neglected for far too long.

“@NAkufoAddo DO BETTER! The anger is building up,” she tweeted.

“Our leaders have taken us (GHANAIANS) for GRANTED for too long!!!! @NAkufoAddo WE DEMAND A BETTER HEALTH SECTOR!!!,”

See screenshot below: