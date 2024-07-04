type here...
“We didn’t receive his application and were not aware of his attempt” – GWR rains more fire on Chef Smith

By Armani Brooklyn
Guinness World Records has straightened the records concerning Chef Smith’s fake cook-a-thon certificate.

In an email reply to Graphic Online, the awarding body clarified that it didn’t receive an application from Chef Smith nor was it aware of his attempt.

Guinness World Records further affirmed that Alan Fisher from Ireland still holds the longest cooking marathon record.

This information from GWR follows after Chef Smith’s sham press conference of announcing and crowning himself as the new cook-a-thon champion.

Last Tuesday, the renowned chef hosted a flamboyant press conference inside the premises of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel where he crowned himself as the new cook-a-thon champion.

In the middle of the interview, he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraud-related case.

