We do not count Adwoa Safo as part of us – First Deputy Speaker, Joe Wise

The Majority Caucus does not consider Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo in its deliberations in Parliament, according to First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu.

All attempts to persuade the absentee MP to return to the House, according to the Bekwai MP, have failed.

As a result, the Majority in Parliament has decided to conduct legislative business without consulting the Dome-Kwabenya MP in the future.

“In our plan, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you believe she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, then it is God’s favour, and it adds to your profits,” Mr. Osei-Owusu said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“As it is today, we don’t consider her a member of our team,” he explained.

Mr. Osei-Owusu further revealed that Dome-Kwabenya MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, had instructed him not to call her again.

Miss Safo, he claims, has stated that she prefers to interact via text messages rather than phone calls. Read More…