We Don’t Know How Okudzeto Ablakwa Got His House At Airport Hills- Manyia South MP Reveals Why There Was Chaos In Parliament

By Mzta Churchill

Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency who doubles as a lawyer, Lawyer Baffour Awuah, has brought to the limelight what caused the chaos in parliament the last time.

Speaking with Kwame Tanko on Lawson FM/ TV, monitored by Gh Page, Lawyer Baffour Awuah disclosed that his colleague Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the NDC at large caused the chaos.

In his explanation, Hon. Baffour Awuah claims the NPP and Ghanaians at large have always wanted to know more about the source of wealth of Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He noted that the interrogation could only be done during the vetting, but the NDC used dubious means to get the vetting done.

He claims Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa was not part of the ministers that were to be better on that day.

However, the NDC, after realizing that it was too late and the NPP was tired and feeling sleepy, brought Okudzeto Ablakwa for his vetting to be done.

According to him, the NDC wanted the vetting of Okudzeto to be easily done since they knew the NPP was tired and feeling sleepy, they could not ask many questions.

