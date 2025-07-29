type here...
News

“We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

The family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has officially distanced itself from Odo Broni, a woman who has been publicly mourning the musician as his wife.

In an exclusive interview with GHPage, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, uncle and family spokesperson of the late musician, unequivocally stated that neither he nor any member of the Lumba family knows Odo Broni.

He emphasised that the family only recognises Akosua Serwaa as Daddy Lumba’s legitimate wife.

“We only know Akosua Serwaa as the wife of Charles [Daddy Lumba],” Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu said. “As a family, we have never known or been introduced to any woman called Odo Broni.”

Daddy Lumba

He further clarified that Daddy Lumba never engaged in any traditional marriage rites with Odo Broni, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

According to the family head, the legendary musician shared four children with his known wife, Akosua Serwaa, and they remain the only recognised children in the eyes of the family.

This clarification comes amid a growing public discourse surrounding Daddy Lumba’s personal life following his recent passing.

The family’s statement is likely intended to dispel misinformation and preserve the integrity of the musician’s legacy and family structure.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Daddy Lumba

‘We won’t allow you to bury him’ – Daddy Lumba’s family tells Odo Broni

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, July 29, 2025
23.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Daddy Lumba songs

Video of Daddy Lumba, his wife and thier son

Daddy Lumba awife and son

Daddy Lumba b) nkwasea nwom, )b3wu s3 )twee- old video of Kevin Taylor pops up

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways