“We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

The family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has officially distanced itself from Odo Broni, a woman who has been publicly mourning the musician as his wife.

In an exclusive interview with GHPage, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, uncle and family spokesperson of the late musician, unequivocally stated that neither he nor any member of the Lumba family knows Odo Broni.

He emphasised that the family only recognises Akosua Serwaa as Daddy Lumba’s legitimate wife.

“We only know Akosua Serwaa as the wife of Charles [Daddy Lumba],” Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu said. “As a family, we have never known or been introduced to any woman called Odo Broni.”

He further clarified that Daddy Lumba never engaged in any traditional marriage rites with Odo Broni, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

According to the family head, the legendary musician shared four children with his known wife, Akosua Serwaa, and they remain the only recognised children in the eyes of the family.

This clarification comes amid a growing public discourse surrounding Daddy Lumba’s personal life following his recent passing.

The family’s statement is likely intended to dispel misinformation and preserve the integrity of the musician’s legacy and family structure.