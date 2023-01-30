type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"We don't like men with small manhoods" - SHS girls states
Lifestyle

“We don’t like men with small manhoods” – SHS girls states

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

A group of SHS girls have gone viral on social media with their short video describing their ideal type of men.

According to these girls who are between 13-15 years, they’ll never go into a romantic affair with a man with a small manhood.

They also added that men with premature ejaculation should get near them because they like to be hammered for long hours in bed.

READ ALSO: Chemu SHS: Final Year students taped smoking, drinking & smooching themselves at the club

Aside from the aforementioned specifications, broke guys were also not spared as they firmly stated their loathe for them.

This video has raised massive eyebrows on social media because many netzines never expected such comments from girls who don’t even know their way around thier emsntauration cycle.

While some are blaming parents for poorly raising the kids of this generation, others have also opined that our poor education is the cause of the current rot in kids.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the disturbing video;

barbaraowusuFree shs dierrr to be frank it came for a wrong generation ooo abbhh


kwamestanzaThese are the people that talk sh!t and when they guh problem we the same people who will be on media and begging on their behalf meanwhile they’re nuh ready to change
What’s all these


nanayaw5544Ghana is sick, our future leaders oooooooooooooh

READ ALSO: Video of SHS girls practising doggy style inside the dormitory hits online

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 30, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News