We don’t want Kwame A Plus as our MP – Gomoa Central residents (Video)

As the December 7, 2024, general elections approach, concerns have been raised about the political influence of Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame A Plus.

As we all know, Kwame A Plus is running as an independent candidate for the Gomoa Central Constituency.

A resident, Asiedu Nketia, has publicly expressed doubts about A Plus’ presence and involvement in the constituency, despite his widespread popularity on social media.

In a video that has gained traction online, Asiedu Nketia criticized Kwame A Plus for his perceived lack of engagement with the people of Gomoa Central.

Speaking to a cheering crowd, Nketia made it clear that while the musician-turned-politician may have a strong online following, his on-the-ground influence is lacking.

“I want everyone watching and listening to know that while Kwame A Plus is very popular on social media, he’s not actively involved here in Gomoa Central,” Nketia stated.

He went on to emphasize the community’s dissatisfaction with A Plus, adding that;

“We don’t want him here. I want his supporters and sponsors to know that he’s deceiving them, he’s not around.”