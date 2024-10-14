type here...
GhPageNewsWe don't want Kwame A Plus as our MP - Gomoa Central...
News

We don’t want Kwame A Plus as our MP – Gomoa Central residents (Video)

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kwame-A-Plus
Kwame-A-Plus

As the December 7, 2024, general elections approach, concerns have been raised about the political influence of Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame A Plus.

As we all know, Kwame A Plus is running as an independent candidate for the Gomoa Central Constituency.

A resident, Asiedu Nketia, has publicly expressed doubts about A Plus’ presence and involvement in the constituency, despite his widespread popularity on social media.

In a video that has gained traction online, Asiedu Nketia criticized Kwame A Plus for his perceived lack of engagement with the people of Gomoa Central.

Speaking to a cheering crowd, Nketia made it clear that while the musician-turned-politician may have a strong online following, his on-the-ground influence is lacking.

“I want everyone watching and listening to know that while Kwame A Plus is very popular on social media, he’s not actively involved here in Gomoa Central,” Nketia stated.

He went on to emphasize the community’s dissatisfaction with A Plus, adding that;

-- AD --

“We don’t want him here. I want his supporters and sponsors to know that he’s deceiving them, he’s not around.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, October 14, 2024
Accra
light rain
81.4 ° F
81.4 °
81.4 °
72 %
2.9mph
30 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways