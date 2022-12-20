type here...
We drank ‘pure water’ as Hearts of Oak players’ – Former player reveals

By Albert
Former Hearts of Oak player Fatawu Mohammed has revealed the deplorable condition of service at the club, where they were made to drink “pure water.”

According to him, as a professional player, it was too extreme for a club as big as Hearts to only offer water to players in a sachet.

Speaking on the back of his contract termination with the club, the former skipper of the team called out the owners and manager of Hearts of Oak for failing to run the club with a touch of professionalism and elitism.

“We were drinking pure water. When we go to training, we drink pure water. It only changed when a new coach came and described the water as only fit for bathing. When the coach left, we went back to drinking pure water.

Fatawu Mohammed also added that the managers of Hearts of Oak are not business-conscious, which is why none of the players was able to move to a bigger club abroad.

He went on to advise Afriyie Barnieh not to stay at the club if he was concerned about his growth as a player.

“I will not advise him [Afriyie Barnieh] to stay… “God will punish me if I do that,” he said.

