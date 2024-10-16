We Gave The Car Key To Our Son To Go To The Gym- Salifu Amoako And Wife

Following their arrest on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Prophet Salifu Amoako, and his wife, Mouha Amoako were put before court on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

This comes after their son, Elrod Salifu killed two innocent souls with his Jaguar 4X4 in the East Legon fatal accident.

Speaking before the court, Mr. and Mrs. Amoako have revealed that their underage son took their car with their consent.

According to them, the car was given to the son to go to the gym and run some errands as well.

They disclosed that even though they approved of their son driving the car, the keys to the car were given to him by one Linda Bempah, described by the prosecution as a sales assistant at Lilo stitches which belongs to the brother of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the self-acclaimed PRO for men and women of God in Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha has said otherwise.

According to Kumchacha, Elrod took the car without the consent of his parents, saying that he gave an excuse for going to change his clothes in the car.