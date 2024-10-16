type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWe Gave The Car Key To Our Son To Go To The...
Entertainment

We Gave The Car Key To Our Son To Go To The Gym- Salifu Amoako And Wife

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Following their arrest on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Prophet Salifu Amoako, and his wife, Mouha Amoako were put before court on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

This comes after their son, Elrod Salifu killed two innocent souls with his Jaguar 4X4 in the East Legon fatal accident.

Speaking before the court, Mr. and Mrs. Amoako have revealed that their underage son took their car with their consent.

According to them, the car was given to the son to go to the gym and run some errands as well.

They disclosed that even though they approved of their son driving the car, the keys to the car were given to him by one Linda Bempah, described by the prosecution as a sales assistant at Lilo stitches which belongs to the brother of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the self-acclaimed PRO for men and women of God in Ghana, Prophet Kumchacha has said otherwise.

According to Kumchacha, Elrod took the car without the consent of his parents, saying that he gave an excuse for going to change his clothes in the car.

author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Accra
light rain
80.1 ° F
80.1 °
80.1 °
80 %
2.3mph
95 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways