We give our monthly salary to our pastor, we don’t even take a pesewa- woman reveals

While many people try so hard to work in order to make money so they don’t depend on alms for survival, others wake up, bathe, go to work for 31 days, and give their salary to their pastor.

A woman made the shocking disclosure during an interview with MFK on Lawson Afisem, monitored by Gh Page.

Speaking during the interview, the woman disclosed that she attends Pathway to heaven international church, located at Kade.

According to her, and per the norm of the church, the church members are to give their monthly salary to the pastor in the last month of every year.

She claims they have been doing this for years now, and have paid a lot of money to the man of God named Kwaku Bernard Mpata.