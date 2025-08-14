We have a lot to do- Dr. Yaw Adutwum explains why he wants to become president

Ghanaian politician and member of the ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has expressed optimism in becoming the NPP flagbearer in the next general election.

Following his successful receipt of the nomination form on August 14, 2025, the former minister of education stated that “We are on track, and by the grace of God, my party, I believe, will vote for me and make me the flagbearer of the NPP.”

Dr. Yaw Adutwum stated that when he gets the opportunity, the light will be shed on the hills so that everyone will have the sight to a fruitful life, unlike other governments where it was kept under the bushel and only a few could see.

“And after that, I will be on the journey to the promised land. The land that our nation has been yearning for years, that our nation will become a prosperous one. Our nation will wage war against poverty and win. That the poverty and deprivation will be over,” he said.

The politician concluded, “That is what the campaign of 2028 will be about. To be about a country that hadn’t been independent for many years. We’ve done our very best. From the first president to the current president, each one them has done something great. Yet, we have a lot to do. And that is what Adutwum’s presidency will be about.”