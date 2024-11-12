We Have A Million Ways To Win This Election- Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi has stated that the NPP, and for that matter, Dr. Bawumia is winning the upcoming December 7 general election.

Speaking during a campaign at Breman in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi divulged that they will put the NDC in big trouble in this year’s general election.

He noted that they will not just beat the NDC, but the gap they will give them will be more than 1 million votes, as he recounted the gaps in 2016 and 2020, saying the gap was 1 million and 600 thousand respectively.

Chairman Wontumi attributed the low gap in 2020 to Covid 19, as he revealed that due to the global pandemic, many Ghanaians could not step out to vote.

He went on to add that they have numerous diverse ways to win the December 7 general election.

In his words, Chairman Wontumi stated “We have 1 million ways to win this election, NDC are in trouble”.