We Have Created 2.6 Million Jobs, I Will Create 4 Million More Jobs When You Vote For Me- Bawumia

The vice president of Ghana who doubles as the flag bearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia has disclosed that the NPP government has created 2.6 million jobs since they were given the nod.

The vice president was speaking to the youth in Accra on November 3, when he decided to talk about the achievements of the NPP.

The vice president claims 1.4 million jobs were created in the private sector, and 1.2 million jobs were created in the public sector.

To prove he was not lying, the vice president used data from SSNIT and other sources to buttress his assertion.

He claims when given the nod, he will add 4 million more jobs, naming health, education, and small businesses among others as the sectors he would focus on.

“We’ve done a great job creating jobs over the past seven years,” Bawumia said. “Just recently, I checked the data from SSNIT and other sources, and it shows that between 2017 and 2024, we’ve created 2.6 million jobs. That’s 1.4 million in the private sector and 1.2 million in the public sector, the highest job creation by any government in the 4th Republic.”