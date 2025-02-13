type here...
We have only has sex 12 times in our 16 years of marriage – Apostle Solomon Oduro

By Qwame Benedict
Counsellor-Charlotte-Oduro-and-husband

New details have emerged concerning the divorce of Apostle Solomon Oduro and his wife Counsellor Charlotte Oduro.

Last two days, the head of the Royal Victory Family Church Apostle Solomon Oduro in a presser indicated that he was no longer married to his wife and they have been separated for three years now.

He also explained that they had divorced traditionally and were looking forward to the court to finalise it.

In a new twist to the story, it has been alleged that one of the reasons for the divorce was the lack of sex between the couple.

According to a new source, Apostle Oduro petitioned to get the marriage annulled in April 2024 but later amended it in November 2024 after Counselor Charlotte Oduro responded to the petition.

It stated that Apostle Solomon Oduro claimed that in their 16 years of marriage, they had only had sex 12 times which is a worry to him.

The source also continued that Counselor Charlotte Oduro for years had stopped eating the food being prepared by their in-house chef and chose to prepare her own food in the master bedroom.

Furthermore, he allegedly asserted that despite his wife’s substantial income from enterprises he helped her establish, she has never assisted him with the financial maintenance of their property.

