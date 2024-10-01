type here...
We haven’t being paid our GHS250 monthly salary for the past 9 months – Zoomlion workers cry

By Armani Brooklyn
Zoomlion

A group of disgruntled workers from Zoomlion have taken to the streets in protest over the non-payment of their monthly salary for the past 9 months.

The workers, who depend on a modest monthly allowance of GHS 250, say the prolonged delay has caused significant financial hardship.

In an interview with Kojo Dickson, the leader of the protesting group expressed the collective frustration of her fellow workers.

Zoomlion

“We are struggling to provide for our families while our bosses seem to be enjoying themselves without concern for our plight,” – She said.

According to her, the workers are not only demanding the immediate payment of their arrears but also an increase in the stipend, which they consider inadequate for their basic needs

The leader of the group criticised this amount as insufficient, stating, “The salary is too low, and it doesn’t help us in any meaningful way.”

Source:GHpage

