Striking members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), say they are yet to call of their strike and return to the lecture hall.

This is despite earlier claims that UTAG has agreed to call off its 5-week-long strike following its meeting with the Education Committee of Parliament.

The Ranking Member of the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe on Thursday noted that UTAG during the meeting said they will announce their final decision after consultation with members following a meeting with all stakeholders.

“After listening to the cases, we realized that there will be the need for more dialogue. We finally appealed as a committee to UTAG to call off the strike which they agreed in principle. We expect they call off the strike today, Thursday, and then continue with the negotiations,” Peter Nortsu-Kotoe said.

But the President of UTAG, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, has said they are yet to discuss the resolutions of the meeting with its members.

He indicated that a decision on whether or not the strike will be called off will subsequently be taken by the National Executive Committee.

“A decision on whether to call off the strike is not for us, as leaders to take. It will require the larger NEC to decide. We as national officers cannot do that. We need to go back and consult and that is the only way,” he told Citi News.

Further explaining the happenings at Thursday’s meeting, he said the National Labour Commission (NLC) made some pleadings including calling off the strike which the committee urged them to consider.

“After both parties had presented their issues and they saw what was at stake, they realized that it was high time that the conditions of the university teachers are attended to, and we need to do that and it should be done as quickly as possible. After that, there was a round of pleading from all parties after which the Chairman of the Committee pleaded that if we could suspend the strike, that will pave way for negotiations to take place,” he said.