“We hired a private jet for you but look at how you’re misbehaving” – Kennedy Agyapong drops deep secrets about Adwoa Safo (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Kennedy Agyapong - Adwoa Safo
Earlier yesterday, Kennedy Agyapong expressed his complete displeasure over how his baby mama and MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency (Adwoa Safo) has held parliament aback with her absence.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Adwoa Safo has neglected hee duties as a legislator and rather slaying on Tiktok.

He additionally pinned her as a failure because she’s no more fit to hold a seat in parliament.

Just this morning also, the Assin Central MP has continued with her smear campaign on Adwoa Safo during an interview on Asaase Radio.

As asserted by the NPP firebrand, they hired a private jet for Adwoa Safo so she could come and cast her vote in favour of the E-levy after she landed in Ghana she’s playing hide and seek with them.

He continued that, even a big Chief was assigned to go and speak on Adwoa Safo on behalf of the NPP but she has still refused to attend parliament’s sitting.

Kennedy Agyapomh who sounded very angry and pained at the same blasted Adwoa Safo and told her that they’ve had enough of her stubbornness.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

