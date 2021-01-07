We just throw around the honourable title- Sarkodie joins Joselyn Dumas in slamming parliamentarians

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has reacted to the disruption in parliament over majority seats and has expressed his disgust at the whole episode.

The most trending news for the past few hours has been about the scuffle in parliament during the inauguration of the 8th parliament.

Also in the news are stories of how the NPP’s Carlos Ahenkorah tried to make away with ballot papers during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

A video showed other lawmakers grabbing Carlos with the NDC’s Muntaka Muhammed allegedly slapping him.

Actress and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, earlier expressed her disappointment at the violent display by educated men who claim to stand for democracy.

Sarkodie on the other hand has waded into the conversation with a tweet captioned, “We just throw around the honourable title.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Sarkodie parliamentarians

Sarkodie parliamentarians

With Carlos Ahenkorah as the MP for his constituency, Sarkodie blasted him and all other parliamentarians involved in the scuffle.

The rapper insinuated that the title “honourable” given to lawmakers in the country had lost its value completely.