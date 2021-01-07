type here...
GhPage News We just throw around the honourable title- Sarkodie joins Joselyn Dumas in...
News

We just throw around the honourable title- Sarkodie joins Joselyn Dumas in slamming parliamentarians

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Sarkodie parliamentarians
Sarkodie parliamentarians
- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has reacted to the disruption in parliament over majority seats and has expressed his disgust at the whole episode.

The most trending news for the past few hours has been about the scuffle in parliament during the inauguration of the 8th parliament.

Also in the news are stories of how the NPP’s Carlos Ahenkorah tried to make away with ballot papers during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.

A video showed other lawmakers grabbing Carlos with the NDC’s Muntaka Muhammed allegedly slapping him.

Actress and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, earlier expressed her disappointment at the violent display by educated men who claim to stand for democracy.

Sarkodie on the other hand has waded into the conversation with a tweet captioned, “We just throw around the honourable title.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Sarkodie parliamentarians
Sarkodie parliamentarians
Sarkodie parliamentarians
Sarkodie parliamentarians

With Carlos Ahenkorah as the MP for his constituency, Sarkodie blasted him and all other parliamentarians involved in the scuffle.

The rapper insinuated that the title “honourable” given to lawmakers in the country had lost its value completely.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News