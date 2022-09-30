“We killed three more people” – Mankessim murder suspects confess

- Advertisement -

The chief and the pastor who were arrested for the premeditated murder of a nursing student have confessed to killing three more people.

A source told the GNA that the two suspects had admitted to killing a man and two women and had taken the police team to various places on Thursday afternoon.

According to the witness, the accused first led the team to the Tufohen’s home in Mankessim and then to Akwakrom, which is close to Mankessim, where they committed their crimes.

Read Also: Body of missing Nursing student found buried in Chief’s room in Mankessim

The rooms were carefully inspected by the police, who also removed important records and data for further investigation.

Once more in Mankessim, the two allegedly lured a male teacher to a place where he was shot and died instantly, as well as having his toes cut, before taking the police team there.

The police were also taken to a spot in the Ekumfi District where it is claimed that a female trader was shot, killed, and buried under a bridge.

Read This: Chief and pastor confess murdering prospective nursing student for money rituals

The crew also went to the suspected murder scene at Batanya in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamakese District. The victim was a young woman from Kumasi.

In order to get her to travel to Holland, it appears that the two pretended to be travel agents and made a travel document.

The two allegedly admitted to killing the woman after meeting her at Batanyaa on the Cape Coast-Assin Fosu Highway.

The body of the deceased was recognized by the deceased’s family, who were present at the mortuary in Cape Coast on Thursday afternoon.

A 26-year-old mason was detained in Mankessim in connection with the suspected murder by a crack team of police officers from the Central Regional Command under the direction of the accused.

Unnamed sources told the Ghana News Agency that they observed the third suspect being taken away and identified him as Abbey, Quansah’s brother-in-law.

The reports state that Quansah admitted to hiring Esi Akyere’s spouse to dig the trench in his Mankessim home.

Following the discovery, the police came quickly to the neighbourhood and, with the chiefs’ support, detained Abbey. Abbey initially denied the act but then admitted to excavating the pit for GHs50.

Abbey, who is also one of the community’s leaders for the Youth Volunteer Group, claims that the Tufohen gave him the agreed-upon sum in two instalments once the work was completed—GHS20 and GHs30, respectively.

The chiefs gathered the entire Youth Volunteer Group and pressured them to confess if they were involved in the murder case after being perplexed by the revelation of the suspect, according to the sources, but they all denied any knowledge of it.

According to the sources, police officers had been stationed at the abandoned family home of the Tufohen where two dugout holes had been discovered in two disorganized, filthy separate rooms, and patrols had been stepped up.

At an earlier press conference, Nana Alma Ill, the Chief of Akwakrom, demanded the arrest of a local fetish priest and an investigation into his activities, as well as those of Mr Kwesi Gyan, the Abiradze Ebusuapayin of the Tufohen who has been missing since the news broke.

Nana Akwa implored, “We are asking the police to question his fetish priest in the neighbourhood who the Tufohen liked so much and took cover before he was arrested.”

Nana Akwa, a lawyer by profession, questioned how the Tufohen excavated the craters containing several bottles and dead materials without the Ebusuapanyin’s knowledge.

“Since the Tufohen’s arrest, no efforts have been effective in getting in touch with his Ebusuapanyin, who was constantly present in the neighbourhood. Nobody could possibly dig out two pits in two different rooms of a family home without the Ebusuapanyin’s knowledge. This makes no sense.

Related: More on how Pastor and Chief kidnapped, raped, killed and buried lady

Furthermore, his Ebusuapanyin was scheduled to meet with the Chief and elders to discuss some pressing community issues prior to the Tufohen’s arrest, but he has not been located. And why doesn’t he return our calls?” asked the Chief.