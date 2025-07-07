We lost hope after taking Suzzy to hospitals in Ghana- brother says

Clement, affectionately called Osofo who is the brother of Suzzy Pinamang has spoken for the first time.

The brother as well as Suzzy got home in Kumasi yesterday, after a successful journey sponsored by business magnate, Ibrahim Mahama.

Speaking with King Asu B on Gh Page TV, Clement stated that he as well as the family lost hope before Ibrahim Mahama came into the scene.

Clement noted that when the incident happened, he had high hopes in the hospitals in Ghana, thinking that they could “walk the talk” and ensure Suzzy sees again.

However, Clemento said that his hopes were mitigated after weeks, almost a month seeing nothing positive in Suzzy’s recovery.

According to him, at that moment, all he could do was to cry his tears out.

Osofo also used the opportunity to thank Gh Page for their contributions towards Suzzy’s recovery.