We lost your trust and respect but we are now born again – IGP humbly tells Ghanaians

By Kweku Derrick
George Akuffo Dampare
The Ghana Police Service says it is gradually restoring the glorious reputation it has seemingly lost following some regretful historical incidents the institution has recorded in the past.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, admitted that by activities of some officers in the past, the Service lost the respect and confidence of a wide section of the citizenry but that should be let go.

While speaking at an induction ceremony of some newly registered pharmacists in Accra, the IGP urged Ghanaians to shed bad memories of the Ghana Police Service and see a new institution henceforth.

“We are pleading with you, let go of our past and let us be,” he pleaded.

“We understand we lost your trust, we lost your confidence and your respect, but we are going to bring them back. So please, don’t continue to judge us by our past and by extension even insult us because this is the police we all have as a nation.”

The IGP said the Service has undertaken an introspection and the problems they were saddled with have been detected.

“That is why we can convince ourselves that we are the best institution. So bear with us and encourage us because if you have a child, and you don’t speak good about the child, the child will not turn out to be good.

“So irrespective of how painful our past historical issues have been, if you want to be biblical, we say we have been born again.”

    Source:GHPage

