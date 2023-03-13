type here...
“We made Nana Ama Mcbrown” – Abena Moet states

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Moet has joined Kwame Nkrumah Tikese to ‘attack’ Mcbrown over her decision to dump UTV for ONUA TV.

While congratulations are in order for actress and TV presenter Felicity Ama Agyemang, professionally known as Nana Ama McBrown, as she joins ONUA TV/FM Abena Moet and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on the other hand are throwing tantrums like a child who has lost his toy.

Speaking on OKAY FM earlier this morning, Abena Moet claimed that Despite Media is responsible for Mcbrown’s command over TV presenting because she was completely naive before joining the media firm.

Because as we all know, despite not having any prior knowledge about TV presenting and show hosting, Fadda Dickson and Despite still give her the chance to learn on the job.

In the middle of her sentiments, Abena Moet opined that Mcbrown might have quit UTV to join ONUA TV to free herself from the never-ending court cases.

McBrown joined Onua TV/FM, owned by Media General, from UTV after her 3-year stint with the station as host of its flagship entertainment program United Showbiz.

    Source:Ghpage

