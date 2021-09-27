type here...
GhPageNewsWe may take legal action against T'di woman for wasting our resources...
News

We may take legal action against T’di woman for wasting our resources – Police

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has betokened that it is likely to take legal action against the woman who faked her pregnancy and kidnapping in Takoradi, Josephine Mensah Panyin Simson.

The police might take this action because the woman led them (the entire security service) on a meaningless chase over a feigned abduction and pregnancy case, she wasted their resources.

Acting Director-General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori made these statements in an interview on Accra based Citi FM.

However, said the woman’s prosecution might happen soon.

“We are looking at the development closely and there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court because she manufactured all these things with a figment of her own imagination and put the police into business. 

And we deployed a 40-member search team and even when we located her through public assistance, we took her to the hospital with policemen providing security and where she claimed to have attended antenatal clinics, it turned out to be false. 

We went in for a second opinion and got a team of doctors to work on her.

The police also placed an Assistant Commissioner of Police who is a criminal phycologist at her disposal who travelled from Accra to Takoradi and our Head of Counselling Department also went to Takoradi to assess her and offer assistance. 

So if you quantify all these things, it is a big investment, but the police will continue to offer good support to our people and offer assistance.”

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, September 27, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
1.9mph
40 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News