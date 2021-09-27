We may take legal action against T’di woman for wasting our resources – Police

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has betokened that it is likely to take legal action against the woman who faked her pregnancy and kidnapping in Takoradi, Josephine Mensah Panyin Simson.

The police might take this action because the woman led them (the entire security service) on a meaningless chase over a feigned abduction and pregnancy case, she wasted their resources.

Acting Director-General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori made these statements in an interview on Accra based Citi FM.

However, said the woman’s prosecution might happen soon.

“We are looking at the development closely and there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court because she manufactured all these things with a figment of her own imagination and put the police into business.

And we deployed a 40-member search team and even when we located her through public assistance, we took her to the hospital with policemen providing security and where she claimed to have attended antenatal clinics, it turned out to be false.

We went in for a second opinion and got a team of doctors to work on her.

The police also placed an Assistant Commissioner of Police who is a criminal phycologist at her disposal who travelled from Accra to Takoradi and our Head of Counselling Department also went to Takoradi to assess her and offer assistance.

So if you quantify all these things, it is a big investment, but the police will continue to offer good support to our people and offer assistance.”