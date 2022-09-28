- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel minister, Sonnie Badu, has opened up a wild conversation on the internet as to the current relevance of Asamoah Gyan to the senior National Team.

According to Sonnie Badu whose opinions about trending issues normally land in him into trouble, Asamoah Gyan is still a national asset hence we should value and cherish him as such.

As stated by Sonnie Badu, he still finds it hard to understand why Asamoah Gyan is at home while he can be of great value and help to the national team if he were to be in camp with the Blackstars.

In an IG post, the founder and leader of American-based church Rockhill International Chapel disclosed that he doesn’t understand why Asamoah Gyan was leading spectators in jama sessions rather than being at the camp of the Blackstars at this critical point in time.

He opined that since Asamoah Gyan still remains an inspiration to the young players, his presence in their camp alone can boost their morale and help them perform better.

Sonnie Badu used the SUPER EAGLES OF NIGERIA for eg. stating that the Nigerian FA gives senior players the opportunity to mingle with the young ones and this helps shape and moulds them into better players.

He wrote on his IG wall;

Perhaps my opinion might cause a lot of problems. Nonetheless, someone must address it and so I will… WHAT IS ASAMOAH GYAN @asamoah_gyan3 doing leading “Jama” with spectators – when he is Ghana’s record holder of goals. And even beats some of the top player like Henry on world cup goals .. Is he not allowed in the camp? Can he not be there to help the younger generations? I am quite close to some of the @ng_supereagles players … When they are in the camp – you will see legends like: Kanu and JJ OKOCHA there with them. Why is Abedi Pele never around? Why is Yeboah never around? What about John Mensah and John Painstil? Is the reason political? Well, any institution that plays politics can never progress…

All these young players in there use to play GYAN on FIFA … Get Djan to help shape them.. I apologize in advance if anyone is offended… #Blackstars is all we have and take pride in as a nation ..’

Below are some of the replies to Sonnie Badu’s plea to Ghana’s FA to add Asamoah Gyan to the Blackstars’ squad even if he won’t play for the national team;

nanaoseikwame.nok – Dede won’t allow da……

His head like………..see more



shedrack.elia.77 – If I see you I remember the penalty you lost in national team



lurak_aluminium – I don’t seem to understand either minister Sonnie Badu,political I might think too…you’ve said it all true

fricanweddingalbum – You are right they even set him as role model