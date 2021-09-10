type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWe need respect in the entertainment industry, not financial investment - Bulldog
Entertainment

We need respect in the entertainment industry, not financial investment – Bulldog

By Kweku Derrick
Bulldog
Bulldog
- Advertisement -

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has said the only way the entertainment industry can thrive is for key players to appreciate the efforts of one another and accord respect to whom it’s due.

He made this comment while wading into the recently revived discussions about the state of the country’s entertainment industry where his artiste, Shatta Wale and showbiz pundits have been embroiled in a back and forth argument on radio about who’s doing things right or wrong in the music industry.

Adding his voice to everything that has ensued in the last few days, Bulldog in a brief post said the entertainment industry will not get anywhere if stakeholders continue to undermine each other’s effort.

“What the entertainment industry needs most to crossover is respect and not financial investment.

“We will get nowhere if we keep disregarding and undermining our collective efforts.”

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 10, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
80.7 ° F
80.7 °
80.7 °
74 %
3.5mph
98 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News