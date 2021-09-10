- Advertisement -

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has said the only way the entertainment industry can thrive is for key players to appreciate the efforts of one another and accord respect to whom it’s due.

He made this comment while wading into the recently revived discussions about the state of the country’s entertainment industry where his artiste, Shatta Wale and showbiz pundits have been embroiled in a back and forth argument on radio about who’s doing things right or wrong in the music industry.

Adding his voice to everything that has ensued in the last few days, Bulldog in a brief post said the entertainment industry will not get anywhere if stakeholders continue to undermine each other’s effort.

“What the entertainment industry needs most to crossover is respect and not financial investment.

“We will get nowhere if we keep disregarding and undermining our collective efforts.”