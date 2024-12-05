The manager for Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, Samuel Atoubi Baah known in the showbiz circles as Sammy Flex has come out to clarify some information about the alleged house Shatta Wale got for his mother.

In an earlier video talking about the house, he stated that Shatta Wale has gotten his mum a three-bedroom house, a statement which many interpreted as the musician buying a house for his mother.

Following GhPage TV’s exclusive interview with the landlord, several issues came up including the revelation that the house was not bought but rather it was rented for two years.

In a new development from the camp of Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex has taken to his social to clarify the misinformation his earlier video and that of the landlord had caused in the public domain.

According to him, Shatta Wale despite his complicated relationship with his mother rented a three-bedroom house for her in Abokobi a suburb in Accra and paid the full two-years advance.

But the mother rejected the house, stating that she needed a different location and didn’t want to stay in the house Shatta Wale got and paid for her.

He added that in his video, in which he spoke about his artiste getting an apartment for his mother, he used the word ‘got’ and never said ‘bought’ blaming the misinformation on media houses who run the story.

Read his full statement below: