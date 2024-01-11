- Advertisement -

The face of the New Force Nana Kwame Bediako aka Freedom Jacob Caesar has for the first time opened up about the unfortunate incident at the Blackstars Square last Saturday.

Freedom Jacob Caesar Popularly known as Cheddar, has been hiding behind a mask since expressing his intention to venture into politics some months ago.

Last weekend, his movement was organising a programme at Independence Square dubbed ‘The Conference’ but a few hours before the start of the program, officials from the BNI and the Ghana Police stormed the venue.

It was later revealed that a letter from the Jubilee House had asked that the decision to host the program at Independence Square by the movement be revoked for a special state event.

The letter stated that an amount of Ghc10k paid to the ministry in charge would be returned to them.

But Cheddar granted an interview today on Onua TV with Captain Smart where he revealed that they paid an amount of Ghc30k and not Ghc 10k as stated in the letter.

“The receipt that we got was GH¢30,000, so if the government is showing GH¢10,000 it is minus two-thirds. Is this how the whole country behaves in everything that we do, with our taxes?”.

He went on to say “Because we have paid the money and you have issued us a receipt of GH¢30,000 and you have GH¢10,000 showing.”

Additionally, he brought up the fact that although the revocation notice was sent out in the name of the “Black Star Line Festival,” the GH¢30,000 had been paid in the name of the New African Foundation.

“We also paid under the name of New Africa Foundation and you gave us the permit but you are using Black Star Line something, something,” he explained.

Cheddar presented a receipt from the presidency’s office of diaspora affairs, confirming that the New African Foundation had paid GH¢30,000 to utilize Independence Square for its event.