We will preach to you at funerals if you refuse to come to church- Prophet Kofi Oduro

By Musah Abdul

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Kofi Oduro has caused a stir online over a recent comment.

The man of God during a sermon at a funeral made a humorous statement, making him to trend on social media platforms.

Whilst speaking to the people at the funeral, prophet Kofi Oduro fired shots at Christians who refused to go to church.

According to Prophet Kofi Oduro, many people present at the funeral had made up their minds never to attend church.

He claims to have the opportunity to meet them at the funeral, he will forget about preaching at the funeral and send direct messages to them.

He claims the words of God that were to be told to such people at the church await them at the funeral.

Source:Ghpage

