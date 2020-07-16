- Advertisement -

Kelvyn boy has in a new video claimed that with close to no education, he is making it big time.

Holding stacks of cash to his ear, the former Burniton Music Group signee is heard saying, ”You know the funny thing? We the ones who did not really go to school and are bad at speaking English, are the ones making the money now.”

Kelvyn boy was recently in the news as it was rumoured that he had been assaulted at a shop opening at Ashaiman by an assailant later identified as a former bodyguard of Stonebwoy.

These rumours were confirmed as Stonebwoy denied being the brain behind the attack on his former artiste as purported.

The ”Momo” wordsmith has been involved in a squabble with Stonebwoy, the CEO of his former label; Burniton Music Group, as the latter labelled him ungrateful.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kelvyn boy since parting ways with the label seems to be doing pretty well as an independent artiste.