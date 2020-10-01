CEO of Penciled celebrities Ray Styles born Emmanuel Apraku as reported by GhPage has passed away today Thursday October 1 2020 after battling liver complications.

Ray Styles

The once strong and handsome talented young man was reduced to skeleton as a consequence of the sudden malady that severely affected his health.

He was undergoing treatment in India until he the kicked the bucket.

The news about his death has thrown Ghanaians especially lovers of his artworks into a massive state of mourning.

Social media has since been deluged with farewell messages to Ray Styles and the bereaved family.

His demise has really shocked all as everyone who heard his story were with hopes that Ray will survive this, though his condition had worsened with time.

The late Ray Styles personally was also hopeful of surviving this liver disease that has sent him to his early grave.

This is evident in a WhatsApp chat between himself and a friend before his death that has surfaced online a few moments ago.

In the chat, Ray made it known to his friend that he was in India receiving treatment with high expectations of survival, he sent to his friend “We shall do it” but he lost the battle.

Check the chat below;

Penciled Celebrities

Meanwhile, his sudden death has been officially confirmed via his social media handles. The post on his pages reads;

“We regret to announce the passing of ???????? ?????? ??? ??? ????????????. This occurred on October 1st at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India. Please continue to pray for the soul of ???. He fought a good fight but unfortunately lost the battle.???

??????The Maker needed His artist back. Thank you for giving Ray his flowers before his demise. He felt the love and appreciated each and every one of you. ???

?????????? ???.

Ray Styles GH

May his soul rest in Peace.