- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel diva and NPP sympathizer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has expressed her disappointment in the ailing state of the economy.

Recall that Diana Asamoah was part of the influential people who aggressively campaigned for Nana Addo to assume the office of the presidency both in 2016 and 2020.

However, looking at the current inflation and dollar-to-cedi rate, it’s only the devil who will still defend the serial incompetence of the Nana Addo NPP-led administration.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart fires Diana Asamoah

Speaking on Rainbow radio, the gospel singer entreated all Ghanaians to fervently pray to God to deliver us from the deep mess Nana Addo pushed us into because it will only take divine intervention for us to get on the right path.

Diana Asamoah also called out the wicked and greedy businessmen who intentionally hoard dollars and other food items just to create scarcity and later sell them at abnormal prices.

She rained curses and insults on them for putting their interest ahead to the detriment of the many poor Ghanaians who struggle to make earns meet.

Meanwhile, some members of parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have called for the sack of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and deputy minister for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Addressing the press, the Member of Parliament representing the Asante-Akim North Constituency, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi expressed disappointment in the way the Finance Minister is handling the current economic situation in the country. READ MORE HERE

READ ALSO: The award for the best President goes to Nana Akuffo Addo – Diana Asamoah