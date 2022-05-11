“We support E-LEVY” – MoMo agents assure Prez Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) expressed its willingness to assist the government in implementing the Electronic Transactions Levy tax (E-Levy).

The group stated that paying taxes is a critical tool for any country’s development and advancement and that it would work with the government to increase E-levy uptake.

When the association’s leadership met with President Akufo-Addo in the Jubilee House in Accra, they made that commitment.

Evans Otumfuor, the General Secretary of the MMAAG, told the President that despite the association’s initial opposition to the E-Levy, it had come to see that the levy was important for the country’s recovery from the recent economic catastrophe.

“We also recognise that in difficult times, the government will be forced to adopt harsh actions. The e-levy is now law, and all citizens must comply, so we’re here as allies,” he explained.

Mr. Otumfuor praised the administration for lowering the fee from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent and for providing exemptions.

President Akufo-Addo, for his part, praised the association for its entrepreneurial spirit, which has resulted in the growth of the mobile money market and the government’s digitalization agenda.

“I very much appreciate this offer of partnership, the idea of forming an alliance to examine how we can effectively implement and develop this new tax,” he added.

“I am glad for this offer of collaboration to ensure the successful administration of this contentious tax.” I believe it is legitimate for direct stakeholders like you to express your concerns in this manner.