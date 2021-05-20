Ghpage TV has granted an exclusive interview with the parent of Leticia Kyere who allegedly committed suicide and have narrated their side of the unfortunate incident.

According to the parent, Leticia is 14-years-old and not 17 years or 16 years as some media houses are reporting.

Father of the deceased Williams Kyere revealed that he was called around 8 pm on Monday to be told about the unfortunate incident so he drove all the way from Wenchi to Sunyani.

Upon reaching the school premises, he was informed that the place where her daughter was hanging had been cordoned off and they are waiting for the police to arrive.

He went on to say that after the police arrived and he got the chance to enter where his daughter was he noticed that Leticia was not hanging as it happens during suicides but was standing on her feet.

When the body was taken to the regional hospital the doctor in charge after examing the body told them that nothing shows she had committed suicide and even went ahead to list some signs of suicide.

Mr. Kyere revealed that the family noticed a mark in her palm and they believe, someone has drawn her blood and used it for their personal purpose.

Watch the video below:

Social media earlier this week got flooded with sad news over the death of a young student of Miracle Junior High School who had allegedly committed suicide.

According to the earlier story that accompanied the photo of the student was found hanging in the dining hall on Monday evening.

Currently, the story has become one of the most talked-about on social media and other media outlets with some commentators saying there is more to the story.