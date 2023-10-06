We used to drink alcohol a lot but now we have stopped – Tagoe Sisters

- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghanaian gospel music duo, popularly known as Tagoe Sisters, have opened up on drinking alcohol some time ago.

The duo said the decision to halt taking alcohol came from the fact that alcohol was causing them to have dehydration which was negatively having an impact on their health as well as their music career.

According to Tagoe Sisters, drinking alcohol is also not upright for Christians because it does not fall in with biblical teachings.

“We have [taken alcohol] in the past. We stopped because It makes you dehydrated, you understand? So it doesn’t help your system. And we are growing too.

“So it’s not good for you to take one and then at the end of the day when to sing hallelujah, hallelujah somebody God bring another thing. And could lead you to forget about it [song], you are singing the first stanza and you go to the second stanza,” she said.