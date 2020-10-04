Ghanaian celebrities Jackie Appiah and Majid Michel have shared a story of how they had to walk from Osu a suburb in Accra to Dzorwulu which is suburb in the nation capital.

The two celebrities happened to be guest on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s United Showbiz on UTV were they took time out to tell their grass to grace story in the entertainment industry.

Narrating her grass to grace story, Jackie explained that she got the passion to act when he was in Canada and wanted to feature in the popular kids show Bunny series but when she called the line she was told the shooting was been done in New York.

She later came done to Ghana where she entered into a Talent competition and came out as the 1st runner up and that was where she might one of the crew members of ‘Things we do for love’ who introduced her to the director Ivan Quashigah.

Adding that she audittioned and got the role of Enyonam in the popular series television series which shot her to fame.

Majid chipped in that the was this instance when the two of them had to walk from Osu to Dzorwulu because they had no money on them.

According to Majid, they were walking to the house of Jackie Appiah’s mother.

Watch the video below:

“We’ve suffered before and it’s not a joke..Jackie was so thin that she was the same size as my arm….during our hustling days, we were done shooting a movie at OSU but we didn’t have money to go back home so we walked all the way from Osu to Dzorwulu..by the time we got to our destination, we were really drained of energy”, Majid narrated.