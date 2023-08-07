type here...
We will attempt Accra to Russia – Wanderlust Ghana team

By Qwame Benedict
Wanderlust-Ghana-Team in London
Wanderlust-Ghana-Team
The team of Ghanaians who drove from Accra to London are thinking of breaking their record by embarking on another trip.

The team managed to finally enter London in the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, August 6, 2023, after being on the road for sixteen (16) days.

Before they could even enter the UK, they started a conversation about the next trip they would be embarking on when they returned to Ghana.

In a live video yesterday while trying to cross into the UK from France, one of the members disclosed that now that they are about to reach their final destination which is London, they should now start making plans for their next trip.

He then suggested that they go to Russia which made his other colleague in the car laugh out loud.

Following the team’s successful trip to London from Accra, some followers believe going to Russia is something they would love to see happen.

Akua Asantewaa Prempeh: Yes live

Maame-Afia Animwaa: “With God and the mindset everything is possible.”

Bright Bediako-Kyeremeh: “Next expedition if katanka won’t come onboard we can fall on our brothers Innoson motors of Nigeria. Atleast Africa must win”

