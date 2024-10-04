type here...
GhPageEntertainmentWe will blame you if Mahama loses the elections - Nana Agradaa...
Entertainment

We will blame you if Mahama loses the elections – Nana Agradaa tells Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Nana-Agradaa-and-Rev-Owusu-Bempah
Nana-Agradaa-and-Rev-Owusu-Bempah

Evangelist Mama Pat popularly known as Nana Agradaa has issued a warning to Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah concerning the outcome of the 2024 General Elections.

The controversial woman in a live video mentioned that everyone knows the NDC and John Mahama have a better chance of winning the December 7 elections.

She explained that following Rev Owusu Bempah’s meeting with John Mahama where he laid hands on him to pray and prophesy of him winning the elections, she believes the chances of the NDC winning the election are now slim.

According to her, all the things Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah said about John Mahama are still available on social media and he is now saying a different thing.

She went on to say that should John Mahama lose the elections, he(Owusu Bempah) is going to be blamed by Ghanaians for causing this.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, October 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
4.8mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways