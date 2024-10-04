Evangelist Mama Pat popularly known as Nana Agradaa has issued a warning to Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah concerning the outcome of the 2024 General Elections.

The controversial woman in a live video mentioned that everyone knows the NDC and John Mahama have a better chance of winning the December 7 elections.

She explained that following Rev Owusu Bempah’s meeting with John Mahama where he laid hands on him to pray and prophesy of him winning the elections, she believes the chances of the NDC winning the election are now slim.

According to her, all the things Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah said about John Mahama are still available on social media and he is now saying a different thing.

She went on to say that should John Mahama lose the elections, he(Owusu Bempah) is going to be blamed by Ghanaians for causing this.

Watch the video below: