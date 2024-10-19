GhPageEntertainmentWe Will Deal With Salifu Amoako- Bereaved Family Speaks
Entertainment

We Will Deal With Salifu Amoako- Bereaved Family Speaks

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A young lady, identified as a family member of the duo who met their untimely death at the popular East Legon accident has threatened to deal with Prophet Salifu Amoako and his family.

The lady was speaking during an interview at the vigil organized to honor the two deceased when she made that statement.

She claimed during the interview that if there is anyone to be blamed for the accident, it is Salifu Amoako and his wife, even though the son should also be blamed.

She noted that the pieces of information she has gathered so far have it that, that was not the first time the guy has been using his parents’ car, it is something he does more often.

According to her, she and the bereaved family will not sit nonchalantly for Salifu Amoako and his family to go Scot-free.

Apart from trusting that the two dead girls will hunt Salifu Amoako and his family spiritually, she said they would also ensure justice is served.

author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Saturday, October 19, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
79.3 ° F
79.3 °
79.3 °
82 %
3.2mph
33 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways