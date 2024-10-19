We Will Deal With Salifu Amoako- Bereaved Family Speaks

A young lady, identified as a family member of the duo who met their untimely death at the popular East Legon accident has threatened to deal with Prophet Salifu Amoako and his family.

The lady was speaking during an interview at the vigil organized to honor the two deceased when she made that statement.

She claimed during the interview that if there is anyone to be blamed for the accident, it is Salifu Amoako and his wife, even though the son should also be blamed.

She noted that the pieces of information she has gathered so far have it that, that was not the first time the guy has been using his parents’ car, it is something he does more often.

According to her, she and the bereaved family will not sit nonchalantly for Salifu Amoako and his family to go Scot-free.

Apart from trusting that the two dead girls will hunt Salifu Amoako and his family spiritually, she said they would also ensure justice is served.