We Will Lose More Customers If We Make Ghanaians Know That We Do Hit And Run- Kompany Advises Aboske

Members of the Akabenezer group, Kompany and Aboske have made fans believed that despite their dimunitive stature, they do “hit and run”.

This comes after the duo appeared as guests on Fakye TV for an exclusive interview which Gh Page monitored.

When asked of his relationship status, Kompany became very hesitant then from nowhere, Aboske came in to answer the question for his brother, saying that “We do hit and run” which means they sleep with girls and dawg them immediately after they have had their share of the lady.

Initially, Aboske’s answer was unheard, however, he stated again which made all the guests and panelists to hear what he actually said.

Immediately Kompany heard what Aboske said, he told him to be very careful because saying that on a national television could make them “lose customers”.

Meanwhile, Kompany disclosed that he is yet to get into a relationship because he is still waiting for “Madam Right” who would kowtow to his pow wow.