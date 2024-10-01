Neat FM entertainment presenter Abena Moet has turned down efforts by his colleague Ola Michael to play a song from Shatta Wale.

It all started when a listener called into the station and requested that they play him a Shatta Wale song which Ola Michael agreed to play.

But Abena Moet kicked against it stating that she was not going to allow that to happen because Shatta Wale had disrespected their boss Osei Kwame Despite and as such, his songs cannot be played on their station.

She said: “He (Ola) is not the only one who can forgive; all of us have not forgiven him. So, I don’t know how he will play the song; maybe he will play it in his car after closing from here. No, you can’t insult the owner of the station and expect us to play your song here… He should build his own station and play it there.”

Shatta Wale unleashed a stinging assault on Akwasi Aboagye and the proprietors of Despite Media in October 2023, after the presenter (Aboagye) questioned the artist’s assertion that he was paid 80,000 pounds to appear at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 as fake.

Since his outbursts and use of unprintable terms against the founders and employees of Despite Media, the musician has been blacklisted from the site.

Watch the video below: