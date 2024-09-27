“We will no longer vote for you” – GH youths tell Cheddar as he speaks againt ongoing protests

Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Cheddar, has sparked outrage among his own supporters after his controversial comments about the ongoing anti-galamsey protests in Ghana.

The real estate mogul and leader of the New Force Movement criticized the #FreetheCitizens campaign, which advocates for the release of protestors arrested during the recent anti-galamsey demonstrations.

In a video addressing the movement, Cheddar dismissed the protestors’ cause, accusing them of serving political interests rather than fighting for Ghanaians.

“All of these protests and demonstrations that have happened in this country in the past year or two, they are organized by one of the duopolies.

It is the same politicians that are behind it… Do your research, this is not about galamsey. This is about a political interest,” – he stated.

His remarks have infuriated many of his followers, particularly the younger generation, who are passionate about the fight against illegal mining, or galamsey, which has severely impacted Ghana’s environment.

-- AD --

Cheddar’s comments have been viewed as undermining their efforts and aligning him with political interests that contradict the movement’s goals.

The backlash has been swift, with many criticizing him for being out of touch with the genuine concerns of the people and choosing to dismiss the environmental and economic damage caused by galamsey.

Ghanaian Youth!!! ?? This is Cheddar, the man you almost trusted with your precious votes. Do you see his friends and where he is standing? Make your own judgement! #FreeTheCitzens #FreeCitizens #FreeTheYouth #FreetheCitizens pic.twitter.com/9l1vomt2zb — Mirpuri (@InterBoyTM) September 27, 2024

Ghanaian Youth!!! ?? This is Cheddar, the man you almost trusted with your precious votes. Do you see his friends and where he is standing? Make your own judgement! #FreeTheCitzens #FreeCitizens #FreeTheYouth #FreetheCitizens pic.twitter.com/9l1vomt2zb — Mirpuri (@InterBoyTM) September 27, 2024