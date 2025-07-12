We will not forget if the perpetrators are not brought to book- Dr. Bawumia reacts to Ablekuma North violence

Former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has reacted to the violence that occurred during the Ablekuma North rerun election.

The former vice president spoke to the media following the assault of NPP bigwigs, Hawa Koomson during the Ablekuma North rerun election.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Bawumia expressed his disappointment in the incumbent NDC government for watching things like this happen under their watch.

Dr. Bawumia noted that the perpetrators of the violence should be brought to book as soon as possible.

He stressed that if the government refuses to ensure justice is served, they, the NPP will never forget that something like this ever happened.